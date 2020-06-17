National City police officer suspended for alleged racist comments

A woman who said she is the officer's former stepdaughter identified him as Officer Nick Matthews.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Content warning: The social media posts in this story contain racial slurs and expletives and may nor be appropriate for all viewers.

An officer with the National City Police Department was under investigation Wednesday for allegedly making racist statements in a private text-message exchange that wound up becoming public.



According to the NCPD, the officer will be on administrative leave pending the results of an in-house probe into the purported inappropriate communications, which were made to a member of his family before being posted on social media by a woman who said she is the officer's former stepdaughter Miranda Dykes.

Dykes identified the officer in question as Officer Nick Matthews. Matthews's ex-wife said he's been with NCPD for 10 years.

It was unclear when the allegedly racist comments came to the attention of the department. Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Wilkins did not immediately return a call seeking elaboration about the episode.



In a prepared statement, National City police Chief Jose Tellez asserted that he would not "tolerate racist and unacceptable epithets made by any member of our organization."



"We are extremely disappointed that we have to conduct an investigation into one of our officers' alleged misconduct," Tellez said. "However, we want to assure the public and our community that there will be a comprehensive investigation into this matter."

City of National City- Government Message from the Police Department: Today, the Nation... al City Police Department received several inquiries regarding racially inappropriate and insensitive language allegedly made by one of our officers. The comments were allegedly made during a private text message conversation between the officer and a member of his family.