AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a disabled woman with her own wheelchair while naked outside her apartment in North Austin on Friday evening.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Willard Lee Houston, 39, allegedly assaulted the 58-year-old woman and left her lying in a stairwell bleeding from her mouth.

The victim “repeated hysterically that the naked man beat her,” according to police. She said she did not remember the details leading up to the incident.

Witnesses said they saw a naked Houston standing over the woman as she laid on the floor, hitting her with her wheelchair. The witnesses stepped in and kept the two separated until the police arrived.

RELATED: Disabled woman dies from injuries sustained in attack

Houston was reportedly talking aloud to himself while being taken to an EMS truck, yelling expletives and saying he hit the woman “10 times up and down.”

According to the document, Houston said, “I know I should have shown her respect.”

Caretakers told police the woman cannot stand, walk, use the restroom or bathe without assistance.

She sustained a fracture on her right wrist after the assault and pain in her chest and abdomen.

Houston has been charged with injury to a disabled individual, a first-degree felony.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Phantom of The Paramount? Artist performing at Austin theater shares chilling photos

Dog the Bounty Hunter hospitalized months after wife's death

Austin man called an Arkansas high school threatening to 'kill all the students,' police say