Nadia Lee update: Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled, court records show

The search continues for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee, while court records show both of her parents spent the last few years in and out of jail.

HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this.

Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of the little girl’s parents have spent the last few years in and out of the Harris County Jail, and at one point, her mother even wrote to a judge begging for help.

“There’s typically a history and it’s a cycle," Director of Training for Houston Area Women's Center Michelle Sacks said. “I think it’s really easy for us to look at that and say, 'Wow, we missed a lot,' but we did."

Nancy Reed was strangled. Houston police arrested the girl’s father, Jyron Lee, and charged him with murder.

Investigators said he called authorities and told them he was trying to keep Reed from harming their children.

Sacks said domestic violence cases can be challenging to investigate.

“There was a lot of nuances to what was happening, not just on that particular day, but again, there was a long history there," Sacks said.

According to court records, Lee has been convicted of minor offenses -- like theft and giving an officer a false report. On Reed's record, there is a history of family violence.

After an AMBER Alert was issued for her and one of her children in 2018, Reed was convicted of aggravated assault on that child and a protective order was filed against her. It was a different child than the one currently missing.

Later that year, court records show that Reed sent a letter to a judge asking for help. She told the judge the accusations were false, and that she was currently pregnant and suffering from postpartum depression.

"It is heartbreaking, it really is. My heart is just broken in half," Nora Reed said during a previous interview with KHOU 11 News.

Nora Reed is Nancy Reed's mother.

Both sides of the family have spoken out, praying for the 2-year-old’s safe return.

"We just really don't want to believe that she's gone," Jyron Lee's sister, Quaneisha, said over the weekend.

Homicide detectives are involved in the search for Nadia.

“Children are one of the big barriers to leaving, again in this situation, there were five kids," Sacks said. “We don’t want to see kids hurt, by any means, so I think that’s another reason to try and help."