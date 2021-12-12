Murdered man's family pleading for help identifying his killer

38-year-old Jesus Cardenas was shot and killed while riding his bike in Tobin Hill this past April.

SAN ANTONIO — Its been nearly eight months since Jesus Cardenas was shot and killed on East Evergreen while riding his bike. The person who pulled the trigger is still on the loose, and the family is asking for your help.

Jesus Cardenas was just 39 when he was killed. This will be his family's first Christmas without him.

"I didn't put a Christmas tree up. I didn't do nothing," said his mother, Diana Rios. "And it's hard because I have grandbabies that ask... Grandma put up a Christmas tree, but I chose not too. It's just too hard."

"He didn't have much but he shared it with whoever needed it," she said. "And he'd ask to help even when it wasn't asked of him."

"He loved cars of all kinds, toy cars, models, real cars, bikes. Anything having to do with remodeling some kind of vehicle," Cardenas' aunt Debbie Hinojoza told us.

Police released video where you can see Cardenas riding his bike the night of his death on April 21. Also in the video is what police believe is the suspect's vehicle.

So far the family says investigators have no leads. They're hoping someone in this quiet neighborhood saw or heard something that night. And they're pleading for help.

"If anybody knows anything just please come forward because there is going to be a reward and I would really appreciate that," Rios said. "No matter who you are don't be afraid. Just com e forward."

They also have a message for the man or woman who chose to take this son, nephew, and uncle, away from his family far too soon.

"If you were man or woman enough to pull the trigger be man or woman enough to come forward," Hinojoza said.