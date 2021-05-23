Murder victim's family still fighting for justice while giving back to community

Christopher Polk's family said they want to keep his memory alive as the murder case remains unsolved.

SAN ANTONIO — Christopher Polk’s family is turning tragedy into a testimonial.

That’s how Polk’s mother, Elizabeth, describes his family’s fight for justice as the local rapper and business owner’s murder remains unsolved.

Christopher was killed in February of 2018 off Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said at least two vehicles pulled up alongside Christopher and started shooting.

Christopher died on the scene, leaving behind a young daughter.

“Christopher was a very talented artist in San Antonio,” said Elizabeth. “He was very dedicated to writing his music and performing as well.”

While the last three years have been difficult for Christopher’s family, Elizabeth said she wanted to keep her son’s legacy alive by giving back.

For the last two years, the family has held a fashion show to raise money for a scholarship created in Christopher’s name.

This year, they are raising money for Crime Stoppers.

“This year, the proceeds will be going toward increasing the Crime Stoppers reward because the case for Christopher remains unsolved.”

Elizabeth said they are also keeping Christopher’s memory alive by seeing his dreams into reality.

In August, the family is launching a store in Rolling Oaks Mall that will feature Christopher’s clothing line, Ape Life Apparel. Christopher’s sister, Jazmyne has been working to keep the business afloat.

“That was always a dream he had,” said Elizabeth.

The store will open in August.

“A Taste of the Life” Fashion Show will be held on June 5th at the Courtyard by Marriott off State Hwy 151 near Seaworld.

Tickets are $25 before the show, and $50 at the door.

For more information on buying tickets, visit Apelifeapparel.com