SAN ANTONIO — Shantell and Michael Hoppe last heard from their brother Jonathan over a text message.

"If you ever need me I'm here," Michael said.

However, weeks later, the family from New Jersey never imagined they'd be in San Antonio for their brother's murder.

"It doesn't feel like I am here to talk about his death, or talk about who he was," Shantell said. "He still is for me."

Jonathan, just 25 years old, was murdered under a bridge near Harlandale High School last week on Rosebud Lane. Police say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed the new father of a baby girl.

"How could you have had the decency to do that?" Shantell Hoppe asked.

Investigators haven't determined a motive, but Jonathan's family says detectives gave them an insight about the case.

"This kid basically had a gun," Shantell said. "He was shooting it around all day and he had one bullet left, stating he wanted to shoot a homeless man. My brother just happened to be that person, even though it wasn't him."

"It is a tragedy all around," Michael said. "But I don't want to have hate for the kid. He is just a kid."

The teen boy is currently behind bars at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Hoppe Family is raising funds in the aftermath of the murder. If you would like to help, click here.

