Newly-released police body cam video shows a teen begging for help after being shot. Authorities said that the teen in the video, Jonathan Perales, had just burglarized a home in Universal City, which took place a year ago.

The ordeal left Michael Clay Robinson dead. Tuesday marked the first day of the murder trial of Perales, who is facing capital murder charges.

A dramatic video of Perales crying out for help captured the courtroom, but for friends of Robinson, compassion seemed farfetched.

“He went to the neighbors and said, ‘I don't want to die, I don't want to die,’ and yet he had already killed Clay," said Patty Galm, a friend of Robinson.

In court, Perales pleaded not guilty to capital murder for the death of Robinson during an alleged burglary. Perales’ attorney, Jeff Mulliner, painted the jury a picture of a troubled childhood and a teen high on several Xanax bars on the night of the shooting.

"He was mentally floating, and he wanted some money, he wanted to find a way to get some money," Mulliner said.

He didn’t blame the family but said that Perales broke into the home through a back door left open.

“Debbie will tell you that she hears him say, ‘get out of my house.’ He then opens the door and multiple shots ring out,” the prosecutor told the jury.

It's unclear who shot first. Prosecutors say that Robinson was shot once by Perales and that he shot Perales twice. The physicians assistant's wife saw her husband die right before her eyes.

“She sees her husband, Clay, fall at the foot her bed,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said that Perales quickly took off after the shooting. His neighbors then found him outside and brought him into their home. Neighbor Christopher Carson testified in court that he administered first aid and called 9-1-1. When police arrived, investigators say that they found a revolver in Perales’ pocket with three bullet shells.

"When testing was done during this investigation, that bullet matches the gun in the pocket of Jonathan Perales," the prosecutor said.

Robinson’s friends pray that the trial will bring peace and closure to his family.

If Perales is found guilty by the jury, he could face life in prison without parole.

© 2018 KENS