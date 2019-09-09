SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published February 14.

A judge has set a date for the murder trial of Genene Jones,

Jones was convicted of killing one child, Chelsea McLellan, and injuring another while working as a licensed vocational nurse at Bexar County Hospital in the 80s.

In 2017, she was charged with murder in 5 new cases brought forward by the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, all stemming from that same time period and involving other children. Jones entered a plea of not guilty in all five murder charges against her at her arraignment that December.

In May 2018, a Bexar County judge granted both competency and sanity evaluations for Jones. In February 2019, a psychiatric evaluation found Jones competent to stand trial. A judge agreed to a second opinion.

Monday, a judge ruled that the murder trial for Jones could move forward and established a start date for early 2020, according to court documents.

