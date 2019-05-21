SAN ANTONIO — Three murder suspects have been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury three months after the death of Michael Angelo Perez, allegedly killed in a narcotics business dispute.

Perez was found dead by police when they arrived to the scene on San Antonio's south side in late February. Just a few days later, two of the suspects, Manuel Cantu and Christina Rodriguez, were arrested in a traffic stop.

Rodriguez told police as she was being taken into custody that John Cantu killed Perez. Investigators discovered the trio set out allegedly commit the crime after finding out Perez was diluting drugs they would later sell.

Rodriguez, John Cantu and Manuel Cantu both face capital murder charges and are being held behind bars on $1 million bond.