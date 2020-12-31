Man in his 40s murdered near Orange Grove identified, two people arrested

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff a female juvenile was taken into custody and has been charged in murder, her mother was also arrested.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:

Jim Wells County Sheriffs have identified the man found in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound as 45-year-old Genaro Alaniz.

According to the sheriff’s office while investigating they discovered “a physical altercation had occurred between several male neighbors and a firearm was produced and discharged, resulting in Alaniz being shot and succumbing to his wound.”

A female juvenile was taken into custody and has been charged in murder, sheriff’s say. Her mother, 35-year-old Connie Lorraine Rodriguez-Cook was also arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED:

The Jim Wells County Sherriff's Office was called out to a home on County Road 305 near Orange Grove for reports of shots fired Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Alan Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from a gun shot wound. Authorities say they have a suspect in custody and are questioning them at this time.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.