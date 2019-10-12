SAN ANTONIO — Two men and one woman have been charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal February shooting of Michael Perez.

According to court records, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Bloom on the city's southwest side on February 23. Upon arrival, officers found Perez lying face down in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

San Antonio Fire Department EMS pronounced Perez dead at the scene.

A traffic stop on February 27 led to the arrest of two suspects. The pair were pulled over after a detective with the San Antonio Police Department who was conducting surveillance on a known drug house, watched the car they were in, stop by the house, conduct a transaction and then violate a traffic law.

According to an arrest affidavit, the detective found the passenger, Manuel Cantu, in possession of drugs. Meanwhile, the driver, Christina Rodriguez, was arrested for driving without a license.

While Rodriguez was being arrested, she told the officer that she had information on a recent murder, stating that her brother-in-law, John Cantu, shot and killed Michael Perez on February 23.

Police say they later interviewed a woman, Carmen Hernandez, that they had seen Christina Rodriguez hand a plastic baggie during the traffic stop.

Hernandez told police that she had lived with Manuel and Rodriguez for a year. Hernandez told police that the pair sold drugs from their home and that they had recently had a disagreement on the selling of the drugs.

Hernandez explained that Perez allegedly had diluted the drugs that Manuel Cantu and Rodriguez were selling to the point that buyers were complaining. An unknown dealer that Manuel and Christina sell for confronted them about Perez and told them to "take care of the problem."

Last week, Rodriguez, Hernandez, and Manuel Cantu stayed at a motel. There, Manuel and Rodriguez said they were going to hire John Cantu to kill Perez.

On February 22, Rodriguez and Hernandez drove to the rodeo, where Hernandez says she watched Rodriguez withdraw money. John Cantu arrived shortly after, and they all got into Rodriguez's car. According to Hernandez's testimony to police, Rodriguez asked John if he was "ready to do this" and if "he had everything." John responded by lifting up his shirt to show a gun. Rodriguez then handed John the money.

Hernandez told detectives that after midnight, Manuel came home and asked where Perez was. She told Manuel that Rodriguez went to look for Perez at a nearby home that he sometimes stays, and Hernandez went with her. They found Perez at the home, and Rodriguez convinced him to go back with her.

The witness said she and Rodriguez walked back to the location and shortly after, Manuel went up to Perez and started fighting him and punching him in the enclosed carport next to the house. Hernandez told police that she went to the carport and told Manuel not to hurt Perez. She claimed that John Cantu proceeded to shoot Perez multiple times.

According to court records, Perez's body was placed in Rodriguez's car. She and Manuel then drove Perez's body around the corner, pulled him out of the car and placed his body in the road so it would look like a drive-by shooting.

At the Homicide Office, Manuel admitted to fighting with Perez. He also admitted to watching John shoot him, but stated he did not know he was planning to shoot. Rodriguez also stated that she did not know John was going to kill Perez.