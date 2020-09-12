x
Crime

Murder charge filed against man accused of leading police on chase with woman's body in car trunk

The chase started in Chambers County, and ended in downtown Beaumont. That's where investigators found a Houston woman's body in the trunk

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is facing murder charges have been filed after the body of a Houston woman was found in the trunk of a car following a chase in Beaumont. 

Victor Campbell Jr., of Fresno, is accused of leading police on a chase that ended with the discovery of Briana Johnson's body in the car trunk according to investigators. 

Preliminary autopsy results show that 28-year-old Johnson died due to "manual strangulation" according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Collins told 12News on Wednesday that Campbell is now facing a murder charge. 

Texas DPS State Troopers in Chambers County tried to pull him over Saturday morning after a 911 caller reported him for reckless driving. 

A trooper tried to pull him over, leading to a wild high-speed chase ended at the Treasure House of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in downtown Beaumont where police searched the car when it crashed and found a dead body in the trunk. 

Friends said that Johnson and Campbell were in a relationship and they are surprised the confident and beautiful Texas Southern University student is gone. 

Campbell is facing DWI charges, tampering with evidence and evading detention in a motor vehicle.

