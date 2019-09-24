SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the community for information that could help solve the 2009 murder of Evaristo Sierra, 31.

On Sept. 24 around 3:30 p.m., San Antonio Police received a call for a shooting on 12243 Maverick Bluff near McAllister Park on the north side.

A friend found Sierra in his home with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police they heard shots being fired earlier that day.

A four-door gold vehicle was seen leaving the location at a high rate of speed with several men inside, witnesses said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

RELATED: SAPD: Man robs Subway, injures sales clerk

RELATED: Police looking for driver who hit and killed elderly man