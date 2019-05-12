SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a missing person's case dating back to July.

Officials said the body of Frank Lara was eventually found in Bandera, weeks after news of his disappearance. After gather information from witnesses, detectives found and arrested Jason Davis "without incident" on charges of murder, but officials added that another unnamed suspect already behind bars will face charges in connection to Lara's case.

SAPD Spokesperson Alisia Pruneda says the alleged murder may have been drug-related, but can't say definitively at this time if Davis was the one who pulled the trigger. He does have an extensive criminal history, according to officials.