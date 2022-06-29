20-year-old man arrested in murder of former San Antonio TV account executive

Christopher Olivares was 40 when he was stabbed to death at his Alamo City home.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police made an arrest this week in the murder of Christopher Olivares, the former local TV account executive stabbed at his south-side home last September.

SAPD officials on Wednesday evening announced the arrest of 20-year-old Sebastian Hernandez, saying his DNA was found on the murder weapon. After the killing, police say, detectives believe Hernandez fled the scene in Olivares' white Lexus.

That car was found days later last fall, outside city limits.

Thousands of dollars were being offered at one point for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killer Olivares, who would have turned 41 in February.

Hernandez has been charged with murder.

