Murder arrest made, victim found with several defensive wounds

A call initially came in for a person requesting EMS, but then changed to a possible psych call as the caller was not making much sense, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested 43-year-old Thomas Roberts in connection with the murder of an unnamed woman.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, a call came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a request for EMS. The call was then changed to a possible psych call as the caller was not making much sense.

When officers arrived to the scene in the 3800 block of West Avenue, Roberts reportedly would not open the door, but kept requesting EMS. Officers finally talked Roberts into opening the door, at which point they saw a body lying on the floor approximately 10 feet from the door.

Officers noted that the victim had several defensive wounds on her arms and hands. EMS entered the apartment and the victim was pronounced dead.