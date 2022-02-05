'It could've killed us' | Multiple San Antonio families shot at on the road in separate incidents

One victim was a grandmother. Children ducked for cover in another car. Both families said road rage was not a factor, and stressed caution.

SAN ANTONIO — There are two separate cases of bullets flying into San Antonio families' cars as they're driving down the road.

In one case, children had to duck for cover. In the other, one bullet pierced just inches away from an empty car seat.

Grandmother Jessica, recently, was heading home from a job interview. She was along the Enrique Barrera Parkway near Rodriguez Park when she heard something loud.

"It can happen to anybody," she said. "It sounded like someone had broken the glass in the back of the car."

Jessica didn't stop and drove all the way home, and that is when she noticed a bullet hole.

"I think about it all the time," she said.

The loving grandmother said she typically has her two year-old granddaughter in the car. However, she didn't that day.

"She wouldn't be here with us," Jessica. "What if she was with us and it would have gone through all her car seat? It would have hit her in the head."

San Antonio Police came and tore up her car to find the bullet. It was wedged into a bar inside the backseat. According to the SAPD report police are investigating this case as deadly conduct.

"How someone can just do something with no regard as to our family," she said. "As to who is in that vehicle."

Jessica isn't alone. Just two days ago, another family shared photos with KENS 5. They said they were driving along 410 when their car was shot at. In the photos, you see a bullet hole in the passenger side door. Kids were in the backseat.

Their loved one said: "It could've killed us."

"It doesn't matter if you are by yourself or with your family," she said. "This is happening."