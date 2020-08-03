CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigation a shooting that left one person dead and 18 others injured Saturday evening.

Officials responded to the 3800 block of East 93 Street for reports of shots fired and multiple people shot around 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found one man dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Additional victims left the scene and headed to various area hospitals. Police say the injuries range from minor to serious and requiring surgery.

Further investigation revealed that a party was being held with multiple motorcycle clubs in attendance. A fight broke out between two clubs and as people were being escorted out, shots were fired and exchanged.

Police say there are multiple shooters involved and the incident remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the 48-year-old man that was fatally shot. There is also no word on a motive for the fight and following shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates as they become available.