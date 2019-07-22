LAKEWOOD, Colo — Multiple people involved in the fight at a youth baseball game last month that received national media attention have agreed to a plea deal that could include a deferred sentence should they complete the terms of their probation.

This means that the disorderly conduct conviction could be dropped from their criminal record after three months to a year.

Anaise Amaya, 30; Darren Garduno, 26; Martina Garduno, 27; Manuel Garduno, 29; and Melissa Irizarry, 30 took the plea bargain in Lakewood Municipal Court on Monday afternoon. Two other suspects who appeared in court, husband and wife Maximinio Marquez, 30, and Danielle McNellis, 29, asked for a continuance in order to hire an attorney.

Prosecutors offered David Williams, 24, a deferred sentence in the case as well, but the judge did not grant this to him due to his previous criminal history. He asked for a continuance in the case.

The men and women who accepted a plea deal in the case will appear in court for a formal sentencing on Sept. 4. Judge Corin Flannigan emphasized that though the city prosecutor recommended a deferred sentence, they could nevertheless receive up to a year of jail time should the results of a presentencing investigation show this is warranted.

Flannigan said the deferred sentences were offered to the suspects who did not have a previous criminal history.

Twelve people – 11 adults and one teenager – were cited in the June 15 brawl, which erupted on the baseball fields of Westgate Elementary School during a youth baseball game. Most of the players on the field were 7 years old, and the Lakewood Police Department said the fight stemmed from a call made by the 13-year-old umpire.

The executive board of the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association said it was an “embarrassed, angry and ashamed” and has “zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

The board also said that all of the Bear Creek coaches and players identified as participating in the incident are being removed indefinitely.

The three other suspects in the fight are scheduled to appear in court in the coming days. Manuel Garduno Sr., 47, has a court date slated for Tuesday. Ean Vigil, 29, is scheduled to appear in Lakewood Municipal Court on July 31.

