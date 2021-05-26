MS-13 gang member sentenced for murdering 15-year-old girl in satanic sacrifice

“This is a tragic case of a runaway girl falling into the clutches of a dangerous and violent gang,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

HOUSTON — It was a crime that sent shockwaves through Houston in 2017: a 15-year-old girl murdered by gang members in a satanic sacrifice.

On Wednesday, one of those killers was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado.

The sentence was part of a plea bargain after Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 22, agreed to plead guilty just before jury selection was set to begin on Monday.

“This is a tragic case of a runaway girl falling into the clutches of a dangerous and violent gang,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We will not stop in our pursuit of violent criminals who band together to terrorize communities and murder innocents.”

Hernandez-Rivera, who went by “Scary,” also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for 12 years in prison. Those sentences will run concurrently.

The other suspect in the girl’s death, 26-year-old Miguel Alvarez-Flores, pleaded guilty to murder in February and was also sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Cornejo-Alvarado’s family in Jersey Village reported her missing in January of 2017. Police believed she had run away with a man to New York.

Prosecutors planned to show in court that the teen was with the gang and was chosen as a sacrifice and shot to death. Her body was dumped in the Sharpstown area.

During their investigation, a 14-year-old girl told police the same suspects held her against her will and forced her to have sex repeatedly over a two-week period. She said Flores and Rivera were also holding Genesis against her will, and they killed her because she bashed the gang's shrine to a satanic saint. The gang leader decided she needed to die as a sacrifice to the saint.

"He returned from the statue and told the entire group, including the gang members, that the beast did not want a material offering, but wanted a soul," the judge read in court after their arrest.

The 14-year-old said she woke up one morning and the victim, who called herself "Genesis," was gone.

MS-13 or Mara Salvatrucha is a violent international gang that began in Los Angeles in the 1980s to protect Salvadoran immigrants from other gangs.