MPD investigates capital murder after infant's body is found in vehicle's trunk

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a capital murder.

On Tuesday, MPD responded to a call at Midland Memorial Hospital regarding an individual later identified as Megan Cawley.

After investigating, officers discovered that Cawley gave birth at her home on November 27. However, the infant was not present with Cawley at the hospital.

Assisting detectives and the MPD Crime Scene Unit responded to the home and located the infant’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.

An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Cawley on Wednesday, and she was arrested.