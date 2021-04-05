Motorcyclist hit and killed, family pleads for help to find driver

Jerry Alfaro who was on his motorcycle was hit from behind. The driver refused to stop and left him to die on the road.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver hit and killed 53-year-old Jerry Alfaro who was riding his motorcycle. He was thrown from his bike but the driver refused to stop.

Monday around 1 p.m., San Antonio police say Alfaro was traveling southbound on S. Gen. McMullen approaching Wier Ave. on his motorcycle, when a driver hit him from behind. Police say Alfaro was thrown off his bike and suffered major head injuries. The driver who was in a black Acura SUV took off. EMS responded to the scene, but police say Alfaro died from his injuries.



Tuesday at 7 p.m., dozens of family and friends gathered near the very spot where Alfaro lost his life. They sang and prayed together. Fernando Alfaro, his son, shared more about his father's life. He said Alfaro was a father of 11 children, a genuine man and hardworking man.

"How would you feel if you were in my shoes? Our shoes. You would want the person to be brought to justice too," said Fernando. "All I ask is that you help us get justice for my dad and all my family because he didn’t deserve to be left like that."