Sheriff: Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run crash in Tomball

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Tomball, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said a vehicle crashed into the motorcycle and fled the scene in the 11700 block of Spring Cypress Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The only description deputies have of the vehicle is that it was a dark-colored SUV.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a crash scene at the 11700 blk of Spring Cypress. Units learned a vehicle collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene. The motorcycle driver was confirmed deceased at the scene. The striking vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BRxnOn0xRR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021

This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Christmas Eve in the Houston area.