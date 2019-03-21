SAN ANTONIO — A mother is trying to heal after her daughter was allegedly sexually abused by her teacher.

Gabriel Ginithan, 49, was arrested this week for indecency with a child. When her daughter was in the ninth grade, the mother found a secret email account, and then discovered journals where her daughter recorded the entire relationship.

Now the mother wants other parents to be on high alert.

"We can't make up for what happened. We can't change it," she said. "We can only go forward and try to encourage her to use this experience to empower other girls to make better decisions."

The mother is also working to create a task force in Northeast ISD to educate parents.