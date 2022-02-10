'Come forward' | Mother wants road rage suspects to fess up after son's shooting death

Monica Castro said her son didn't deserve to die, and hopes the suspects come forward.

SAN ANTONIO — A photo of a young man is displayed on a telephone pole on the city's west side.

The picture is of 22-year-old Mark Maldonaldo Jr.

The roadside memorial is located at West Commerce and Capehart streets. It's where Maldonaldo was shot in broad daylight on Sept. 16.

San Antonio police say road rage may have led a man in a gray four-door sedan to fire at Maldonaldo. A woman was also in the suspect's passenger seat.

The victim's mother, Monica Castro, said her son was shot from more than a hundred feet away on the next block over. Bullets struck Maldonaldo in the truck he was driving with his roommate.

Castro said her son tried to drive off but crashed into another truck down the street. He was rushed to the hospital after but later died.

"It's been difficult. It's been hard," said Castro.

His mother takes comfort when reflecting back on her final moments with him before the shooting. Castro said her son had just left her house on the east side.

"[During] our last conversation, he told me he was coming back for dinner. He gave me a hug, [said] I love you mom and I'll be right back," she said.

But she finds it hard to grieve knowing the duo isn't behind bars.

"I don't know what could've happened on the road but nothing excuses what they did," his mother said.

Castro's prayer is simple: She wants justice for her son.

"I hope that God speaks to [the suspects] and they come forward."

A $5,000 cash reward is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in this crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.