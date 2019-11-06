HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother was shot as she answered a knock at the door of her family’s apartment in northwest Harris County on Monday night, deputies said.

The crime happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of Windfern Road, according to Sgt. Freeman with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Pct. 4 deputy constables responded to reports of a shooting at the Trails of Windfern Apartments. When they arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her chest and hands.

The victim was taken to the hospital and at last check was expected to survive.

The woman was able to tell investigators someone knocked at her door, and as soon as she answered it a man tried to force his way in. The suspect demanded money and then shot the woman. He then fled the scene and got away.

The woman’s two children were in the apartment at the time, but neither were hurt.

It’s not believed anything was taken.

At this time there is not a detailed description of the gunman.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help in the case.

