'Let my family have peace' | Mother seeking justice 7 years after her son was shot and killed

SAN ANTONIO — On July 28, 2016 Isaac Orosco was shot and killed after arriving home from dinner at an apartment complex on the northwest side. According to police a black SUV drove up to Orosco and shot him.

His mother Janie Edwards, says he knocked on her sliding door, that's when she walked out and found him. Orosco was transferred to University Hospital, where he died. Seven years later Edwards is still seeking justice.

On the 7th anniversary of his death the family gathered at his gravesite to pray and release balloons, sending prayers to heaven that he is at peace.

Edwards says not having justice has been painful.

"It's the worse thing as it's hard to not be here with my son, but not having closure makes it a lot worse, because I don't have peace," Edwards said.

She is asking the public to please come forward with information that can help bring her justice. Crime stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward.

"Just do the right thing and turn that person in, and let my family have peace. It's been seven years, but I don't plan to stop until my son's killer is caught," she said.

If you have information you can call CRIME STOPPERS at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867). You can remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

