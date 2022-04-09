'All over a soda.' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught

The man was ultimately able to get away, and police say the suspect has been identified but not caught.

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teen is in the emergency room after a man assaulted her at a fast-food restaurant where she worked.

The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m., September 4, on Sunday afternoon.

Michaelia Pinela's 17-year-old daughter sustained a horrible gash to her forehead.

"She was body slammed with choke marks on her neck," said Pinela. "She was kicked in her head and her chest repeatedly."

Pinela says it all started with an angry customer who went through the drive-thru.

"He was upset. Something with his drink."

The man was given another soda though he wasn't satisfied. He then went inside the restaurant.

"He started pouring drinks and spilling drinks. [He] jumped over the counter and eventually and ultimately assaulted the employees of Burger King who were minors."

Pinela said another employee, a 15-year-old girl was badly hurt and is in the hospital as well.

"The other employees came out, from my understanding, to help her, and all attacked him," said Pinela.

The man was ultimately able to get away, and police say the suspect has been identified but not caught.

Pinela says he needs to be caught and charged.

"These are kids trying to work. There are adults not working and these kids are trying to work and make some extra money. They don't deserve to be treated like this."

Her daugther's head injury requires a CT scan and stitches.

She hopes this doesn't leave her with any long-lasting trauma.

"I don't understand how that can trigger you to that point. All over a soda. It's scary."

Police also say the other teenager workers have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

