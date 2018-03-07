It's been days of heartache for a San Antonio mother after losing her son to violence.

The life of 25-year-old Brandon Cornelius was cut short on June 23.

"I read the news report and I said man, but he was my boy,” said Jeanelle Cornelius, Brandon's mother.

According to police, Brandon was in his car at the Ridge Shopping Center off 1604 near Northwest Military when two men drove up behind his car, walked over, opened the door, and opened fire.

A short time later, Brandon’s mother would get a call that every parent fears.

"At 3 o'clock in the morning, dogs start barking and I look outside the window and it was a policeman and he told me that my son had been shot,” Jeanelle said.

Brandon was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police say that the two suspects in his shooting death are still on the loose. Investigators only have a vague description of them.

Jeanelle is speaking out in hopes that someone can bring Brandon's killer to justice.

"Somebody saw a license plate. Somebody saw the people that did this. It was a club and it was in a parking lot where there are a lot of people going to their cars. Somebody saw something and somebody needs to report it so that this doesn't happen to somebody else," she said.

These days, Jeanelle likes to remember the good times with her son, a man who served in the Army National Guard and loved his family.

"He liked to lift people's spirits," she recalled. "He was an awesome man and he didn't deserve to die the way he did."

She's hoping that one day he'll finally get the justice he deserves.

"He was just an awesome son and he's going to be missed," she said. "And whoever knows something, I hope that you come forward because this should not happen to anybody else."

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at 224-STOP. Information leading to an arrest can earn you a $5,000 reward.

