3-year-old in ICU after shots fired into west side home, boy's mother speaks out

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family was terrorized as shots were fired into their west side home.

The family gave KENS 5 brand new video, which shows all the bullet holes inside. A three-year-old and his father were shot. The family says both remain in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, SAPD are still looking for the shooter who parked in front of the family home and opened fire.

Danielle Guajardo dodged the bullets but her three-year-old son Oliver and boyfriend Danny Inzurriaga did not. Guajardo said they were cooking when the bullets started flying in to their home.

"Way more than ten," she said. It was a lot. I crawled over to him and I started putting pressure on his head and called 911. There was still a couple of gun shots going on."

The young mother tells KENS 5 she jumped into action realizing both her loved ones had been hit. Oliver was shot in the hip, Danny was shot in the head and arm.

"I laid Oliver next to Danny and took off his pants start putting pressure on his wounds too while I was on the phone with 911."

Last Wednesday, the family was cooking inside their west-side home at Moraima Street and Akron Avenue. Police said a car pulled up to the front of house and started shooting.

"You never expect something like this to happen," she said.

The cell phone video shows all the bullet holes inside the home, too many to count. One can went through a cereal box. Guajardo said this is Danny's childhood home and they keep to themselves.

"My son got hurt," she said. He is only three. He didn't deserve something like this. Danny doesn't deserve this.”

SAPD told KENS 5: There are no updates on any suspects and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call 210-207-7635.

Danny is still sedated in the ICU. He has a long road to recovery. Oliver had surgery on his hip. He is up and talking.