'Can't take a bullet back' | Mother mourns son killed in nightclub parking lot

Bonnie Landry said she want justice to be served after her son Devon King was shot and killed outside Privat Social Club.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother whose son was killed outside a San Antonio nightclub said she feels empty. Bonnie Landry said she want justice to be served after her son Devon King was shot and killed outside Privat Social Club, last Thursday. Three other people were hit, but survived.

On Monday, a balloon release was held for the 20-year-old in Corpus Christi.

KENS 5 also spoke to a survivor of the shooting, who is also Devon's friend. He said Devon helped him to safety after both of them were shot as they waited for help to arrive.

"I am really angry," Landry said. "And I am hurt."

Last Thursday morning, San Antonio Police said two groups got into a fight, and then someone took out a gun and started shooting. Devon who was living in San Antonio with his brother died at the hospital.

"You can't take a bullet back," she said. "You can't. The gun violence has to stop. If you have to grab a gun you are coward."

Devon was Landry first born, she said she had him at 19-years-old. As for the investigation, she said there is plenty of video showing what happened.

"I am leaving it in God's hands," she said. "You all took something from me that I will never get back. Never. You took a piece of my soul, and I will never get that back. My life will never be the same."

Landry said what keeps her going is the outpouring of love and support she has received.