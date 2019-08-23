TOMBALL, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting in Tomball, where they say a mother shot a 16-year-old boy involved in a fight outside of her home.

It happened Friday afternoon in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the wounded juvenile was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

About 20 people were brawling in the suspect's front yard when 31-year-old Precious Latoya Folks fired a handgun, hitting the 16-year-old boy, according to deputies.

The fight stems from ongoing issues between the suspect's 15-year-old daughter, who attends Klein Cain High School, and other students at the school.

It's an issue the parents have addressed with the school, as there as been at least one previous altercation, according to Folks' husband who spoke to KHOU 11 News at the scene.

But on Friday, about 20 people -- mostly girls -- came to the house and there was a brawl.

Folks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting one of the teens.

Precious Latoya Folks, 31, is charged with aggravated assault after deputies say she shot a 16-year-old who was involved in a fight outside of her home.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

The kids involved in the fight fled the scene, but several parents brought them back after learning about what happened.

None of the neighbors appeared to have working surveillance cameras that caught the fight and subsequent shooting on tape.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that a local high school student was followed by other juveniles and a disturbance broke out," Herman wrote on Facebook. "During the disturbance, a mother shot one of the juveniles involved in the disturbance."