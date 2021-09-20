Mother charged in 5-year-old son's death extradited to Bexar County

An arrest affidavit obtained by KENS 5 Monday shows that 25-year-old Nickolle Aguilar is in Bexar County after being charged with injury to a child.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother charged in connection to the death of a her five-year-old son was extradited to San Antonio, records show.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KENS 5 Monday shows that 25-year-old Nickolle Aguilar is in Bexar County after being charged with injury to a child resulting in death in August in Florida. It is unclear when she was extradited back to Texas.

According to the affidavit, Aguilar told FBI agents earlier this summer that her child, Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, became sick while she and 26-year-old Daniel Garcia were staying at a San Antonio hotel in July. The two never sought help, however, and Domenic eventually died.

Garcia and Aguilar then allegedly drove to Colorado, where they buried Domenic's body in a remote park west of Denver. Investigators found the body about a month later, assisted by Aguilar, in a deep ravine.

A specific cause of death is still being determined, but records state Aguilar told authorities Garcia had been extensively physically abusing the boy. She also admitted to not reporting the boy's death out of fear of losing custody of their other kids.