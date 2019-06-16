GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested after her 5-month-old was left in a car in a Target parking lot in Goodyear on Sunday.

The baby was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where it is currently in stable condition, spokeswoman Lisa Berry said.

No other information was immediately released.

The Target store was located in a shopping center near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road.

12 News footage showed a tow truck taking a white SUV from the parking lot.

It was about 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Goodyear on Sunday afternoon.