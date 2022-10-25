Mother and her teen son shot on north side

Police said the suspect got out of a blue Toyota Tundra and fired about a dozen shots at the family, sending both victims to the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said.

An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were presumably standing outside when an unknown person exited a vehicle and fired about a dozen shots. The son was hit in the abdomen twice, and the mother was struck in the arm and chest. Police said they were both taken to University Hospital in stable but critical condition.

Police said there were no witnesses, but plenty of security cameras on the street. They described the suspect vehicle as a blue Toyota Tundra, and said there was a driver and a shooter.

This is a developing story.

