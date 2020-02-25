PHARR, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report in January, not the drug bust reported below.

More than 1,100 pounds of drugs were seized by border patrol agents at a cargo facility in Pharr, Texas, earlier this month.

United States Customs and Border Protection authorities said the packages were found in a commercial produce shipment of fresh broccoli at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

On Feb. 16, authorities said a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination. When authorities used non-intrusive imaging equipment to see what was in the trailer, they discovered 432 packages hidden in the shipment.

“This was truly a notable seizure in the commercial environment,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. “Our officers’ ability to maintain an excellent enforcement posture while keeping trade flowing and uninterrupted is one of our main priorities.”

Officers removed "341 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 895 pounds valued at $18,000,000, 87 packages of alleged marijuana weighing 202 pounds valued at $40,000, three packages of alleged heroin with a weight of 8.82 pounds valued at $353,000 and one package weighing 3.31 pounds of alleged cocaine valued at $25,500."

The drugs were seized and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

