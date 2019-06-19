Almost seven in 10 Americans think it's unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana, according to a new survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. That's not the case, and driving while impaired can have serious consequences.

Research shows marijuana users who drive high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash. There are probably more such drivers on the road than you think. An estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana in the past month.

“Marijuana can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver’s judgement. Yet, many drivers don’t consider marijuana-impaired driving as risky as other behaviors like driving drunk or talking on the phone while driving,” said Dr. David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “It is important for everyone to understand that driving after recently using marijuana can put themselves and others at risk.”

The AAA study found men were more likely than women to drive shortly after using marijuana, with 8 percent of men and 5 percent of women to doing so. Millennials, at nearly 14 percent, are most likely to report driving within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days, followed by Generation Z (10 percent).

There are roughly 90,000 law enforcement officers around the country who are specially trained to recognize drug-impaired driving. Those officers report that marijuana is the most frequently identified drug category. Since 2015, the number of drivers arrested by those officers for using marijuana increased 20 percent.

Experts recommend waiting at least four to six hours after using marijuana before getting behind the wheel.