More than 40 rounds fired at home, teenager struck multiple times

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday night.

At 11:25 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7200 block of Hardesty for a shooting.

Police said an unknown amount of suspects pulled up in front of a residence and started shooting at the home with rifles.

More than 40 rounds were fired at the house, police said.

Six people were in the home at the time, including a toddler. A teenage boy was struck multiple times and transported to University Hospital in stable condition.