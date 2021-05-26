x
Crime

More than 40 rounds fired at home, teenager struck multiple times

At the time of the shooting, there were six people inside ages ranging from a toddler to a person in their 30s.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday night.

At 11:25 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7200 block of Hardesty for a shooting.

Police said an unknown amount of suspects pulled up in front of a residence and started shooting at the home with rifles.

More than 40 rounds were fired at the house, police said.

Six people were in the home at the time, including a toddler. A teenage boy was struck multiple times and transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they do not know who shot the house up or why it was targeted. 

