SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in critical condition and another is recovering after more than 40 bullets were fired at a car they were in.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, several calls were made for a shooting in progress in the 1600 block of E Crockett Street just after midnight Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found two crime scenes- the first on Crockett Street and the second a block over on Center Street.

According to officers at the scene, a car was leaving the driveway of a vacant home when police say more than 40 bullets were fired at the car. Police believe there were multiple shooters, per the shell casings.

Three people were hit and two are in critical condition.

Investigators believe that a dispute earlier in the day may have played a role in the shooting.