PORTLAND, Texas (Kiii News) — The Portland Police Department is warning Coastal Bend residents that more than 20 credit card skimming devices may be on gas pumps and ATMs throughout the areas of Portland, Corpus Christi, Odem, and Sinton.

The warning comes after two Romanian women were found to be in possession of credit card skimming equipment.

According to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory, it was around 9 p.m. Monday when two Romanian women, ages 17 and 15, were stopped on Highway 181 in Portland for a minor traffic violation. Upon a search, officers discovered two credit card skimming devices strapped to the inner thigh of the female passenger. Consent was given for a search of the women's Corpus Christi motel room, and their detectives found two additional skimmers and a device used to create them.

Chief Cory said their investigation also led them to the discovery of surveillance footage at a Corpus Christi gas station in which the 17-year-old suspect is seen placing a credit card skimming device. She told officers that at least 20 others have been placed at gas stations and ATMs around the cities of Portland, Corpus Christi, Odem, and Sinton.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol Tuesday morning to confirm her identity. She was identified as Francesca Cimpeanu. The 15-year-old suspect, Cimpeanu's sister, was released to family members.

However, Chief Cory said the skimming operation might be a family affair. A relative of Cimpeanu was charged in New Mexico for similar crimes, according to the chief.

"What we've encountered are two suspects who are involved in a much larger organized criminal group, and it's going to take a while," Cory said. "Quite an in-depth investigation."

Cory said the family came to the U.S. from Romania less than a decade ago and currently live in Houston. Police believe the criminal ring may have struck out statewide and possibly even beyond.

Already Portland Police have received reports of potential fraud from multiple victims in their area. Authorities are now asking anyone who has put gas or pulled out cash in any of the cities in question to double check their bank statements for signs of fraudulent activity.

If you do notice signs of fraudulent activity on your bank account, report it to your bank and to authorities in your area immediately.

