SAN ANTONIO — Approximately $101,380 worth of property was stolen from a Bexar County park over the weekend.

A stand-alone shed in Comanche Park now stands in the center of an investigation that began Saturday morning.

A Bexar County employee arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, when she noticed items were missing.

Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies reported the following items stolen:

2015 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

3 Gravely Riding Lawn Mowers

5 Husqvarna Hand-Held Weed Eaters

2 Echo 18" Chainsaws

5 Echo/Steel Leaf Blowers

As deputies search for a "who" and "why", there's also the question of whether the investigation could have begun hours earlier.

"The burglary alarm went off twice around 4 a.m. It appears there was a delay, which we are looking into at this time," said Deputy Johnny Garcia.

Investigators will look to surveillance in the area as they work to find answers to those questions.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact BCSO at 210-335-6070 or bcsotips@bexar.org.