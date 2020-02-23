AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police is investigating the death of a man found near a "large homeless camp" in a wooded area of the 5900 block of S. MoPac Expressway.

APD said it responded to a check welfare call at 8:47 a.m. Sunday. APD said a person informed Sunset Valley PD of a dead man's body in the wooded area.

APD said its officers then responded to the scene – which a spokesperson referred to as a "large homeless camp" – and found the body of a deceased man. APD said there was trauma to the man's body, which is why the death is being considered suspicious in the investigation.

In a Sunday press conference, police said they had spoken to nearby property owners, who told officers they had not had any previous issues with the homeless camp. APD said the homeless camp wooded area had been evacuated while investigators processed the scene.

Homicide detectives were on scene Sunday gathering information from witnesses for the investigation.

No further information was available.

APD also asked if anyone has any information about what happened, to call their tip line at 512-472-TIPS.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man killed by Endymion float - City cancels tandem floats for remainder of Mardi Gras

City of Austin may not have place to take trash after council votes down Waste Management contract extension

Sen. Bernie Sanders bringing campaign to Austin this Sunday