Deputies saw video of the attack and identified the student, arresting him on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.

Firefighters arrived in response to the call, and the student was taken to the hospital by his parent for evaluation.

Kawame Curry, who identified himself as the victim's father, said his son Kawame Curry Jr. is back at home under a concussion protocol.

"They've been running tests and stuff on him. They did that (and) we got a lot of the stuff back. So at this point in time, they were OK to release him and let him come home, but they want us to monitor him," Curry said.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and based on their preliminary investigation, officials said the victim was attacked by another 15-year-old male student and suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the upper body.

ABC10 reporter Giacomo Luca spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times.

Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack. A screengrab of that video before the alleged attack is shown below.

Deputies saw video of the attack and identified the student, arresting him on suspicion of attempted homicide. He was taken to Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for booking.

The suspect is being held on two felony counts without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

In a letter to parents, the Elk Grove Unified School District said site administration will be working with safety security staff and law enforcement to investigate and determine any further action.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who might have video is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.