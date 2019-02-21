ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Thursday afternoon a mother and son will be sentenced for their role in killing an innocent witness to a pot shop robbery in 2016, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Terance Black and his mother Tina were convicted last week of first-degree murder in the killing of a David Henderson, the district attorney's office said.

Henderson, 48, was found shot to death in Denver near Havana Street and Alameda Avenue on Oct. 12, 2016. Two months earlier, in August of that year, prosecutors said Henderson witnessed the robbery of Cure Colorado located at 6200 E. Yale Ave.

Prosecutors said when the Blacks found out that Henderson was cooperating with law enforcement about the pot shop robbery, they arranged to kill him.

Terrance was out on bond for the robbery at the time of the killing and was wearing a GPS monitor as a condition of his bond, according to prosecutors.

Their cases have not been made public until now, the DA's office said out of fear for the safety of other witnesses and cooperating defendants in the case.

According to the district attorney's office, the Blacks are gang members and other gang members have shown up at hearings in an effort to intimidate others. Some witnesses even fled the state out of fear for their safety, the DA's office said.

Terrence and Tina Black are due in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday where they're expected to be sentenced to life in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

