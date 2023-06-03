‘Turn him in’ | Mom reacts to suspect wanted in murders of two teens

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department now say they're looking for Kristian Ray Belmudez, who they believe killed the victims and is armed and dangerous.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities have identified a 19-year-old they are searching for in the investigation of two teens found shot dead in a northeast-side motel room earlier this year.

Jassidy Sanchez has been searching for answers and clarity after the bodies of her son and his girlfriend – both 19 years old – were discovered by a housekeeper on January 16. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department now say they're looking for Kristian Ray Belmudez, who they believe killed the duo and is armed and dangerous.

“We are getting somewhere,” Sanchez said. “We are getting somewhere.”

Regarding Monday’s major development, Sanchez said this is a step in the right direction. Just weeks ago, KENS 5 spoke Sanchez about the case. The mom started a Facebook page called Justice for Gabriel and Sanaa to help police in their investigation. She said this has helped police generate leads. She now hopes Belmudez is caught soon.

“Please if you know this person and if he is hiding with you, Please, please turn him in,” she said. “Turn him in.”

The mom said her son, Gabriel, and his girlfriend, Sanaa McNeil, were staying at the motel temporarily until she found them an apartment. She said there was no forced entry.

"It was a door, few feet, my son's body," she said. "My son had one puddle of blood. Sanaa was on the bed, and her blood was everywhere. What did two 19-year-olds have that you need in life?" she said.

Sanchez said she was informed her son knew Belmudez and that the two were friends. However, she said she has never seen him.

“I just want to know, why?" she said. “Why would you do this?”