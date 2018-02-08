A worried mother is begging her wanted son, accused of violently attacking a Kenedy police officer, to turn himself in to police.

David Lee Cantu has been on the run from Kenedy police for more than two weeks since the alleged attack. Maria Cantu said that she can't believe what her son is accused of doing to an officer.

"David, please turn yourself in," she pleaded. "Please come back here to Kenedy."

On July 16, an arrest warrant was issued for the 31-year-old on a theft charge. A Kenedy officer was there to arrest Cantu but, according to the Kenedy Police Department, Cantu resisted arrest. Police say that Cantu and an officer were on some stairs and they got physical. The two started fighting, and then both of them came crashing down.

Police say that Cantu tore some of the officer's uniform during the struggle. The officer broke his leg and Cantu ran off. Cantu has not been heard or seen since the incident.

"I think he wasn't in his mind," the mom said. "This is serious stuff. He knows that he did wrong, that's why he went missing. But I want him to turn himself in so, that way, it won't be so hard on him."

Maria admits that her son has been in trouble with the law before but said that he’s never acted this violent. The mother also said that it's hard for her to sleep at night because she doesn't know where her son is hiding out.

"Now that he assaulted an police officer, I am scared that they might do something to harm him and he might harm them as well," she said.

The officer has been on the force for nearly a year.

"I am saying, for David, that I am I'm sorry for what he did to you," she said.

The officer had a successful surgery last week and plans to return to work. Police believe that Cantu could he hiding out in Three Rivers, Roma, or Beeville because he has friends and family there.

If you know anything about where Cantu might be found, contact the Kenedy Police Department or Karnes County Crime Stoppers at 830-780-4636.

