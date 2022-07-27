San Antonio mom charged with child abuse after 6-year-old dies of several illnesses, affidavit says

The 6-year-old was a week shy of her seventh birthday but only weighed 31 pounds, the affidavit said.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is facing charges of child abuse after her 6-year-old daughter died due to kidney failure, pneumonia and malnutrition, an affidavit says.

The affidavit says San Antonio Police responded to a call after receiving reports that a child was unresponsive on Oct. 3, 2021.

Police said the mother, Stephanie Jimenez, told them her daughter fell and hit her head, then started throwing up after dinner.

When police went to the scene, they noticed that the victim seemed small and thin for her age, and she also looked malnourished compared to her other siblings.

During the medical examiner's examination, it was determined that the cause of death was neglect and malnutrition, with other contributing factors being kidney failure and pneumonia, the affidavit says.

The victim was a week away from turning 7 years old and only weighed 31 pounds, the affidavit said. Police also noticed lice and lice eggs and body dirt on the victim. The victim also tested positive for COVID-19. Jimenez said the last time she took her daughter to the doctor was one to two years before her death.

She stated that she would close and lock her bedroom door, then let her kids do whatever they wanted. She said she did not seek medical attention for the victim because she did not have any help.