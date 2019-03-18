HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother is facing a felony charge after her two-year-old daughter was found wandering alone in a dirty diaper, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

On Sunday afternoon deputies were called to the 16300 block of Bohnhof Strasse after the girl was found walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Deputies arrived and found the toddler also had a soiled diaper.

Deputies located the girl’s apartment and found the front door open with a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl asleep inside.

“Video surveillance at the complex captured the children's mother leave the residence at approximately 9:24 a.m., and the infant leave the apartment at 12:33 p.m.,” stated the constable’s office.

The mother was identified as Jennifer Stanley, 33, when she later returned home. Child Protective Services were contacted and informed of the situation. The children were taken in by another family member.

"Jennifer Stanley was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Abandoning / Endangering a Child with Intent to Return. Her bond was set at $1,000.00 out of the 263rd District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.