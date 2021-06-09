x
Mother arrested for injury to a child charges after baby girl dies in Nueces County

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Weber Road for a call about an unconscious child on May 10.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We have an update to a tragic story we brought to you back in May. The mother of the one-year-old girl who was found unresponsive and later died has been arrested.

23-year-old Briana Garcia was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child. Police say she was arrested near the 5400 block of South Padre Island Drive.  

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Weber Road for a call about an unconscious child on May 10. That's where they found the baby girl who was transported to a hospital where she later died.

At the start of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Family Violence Section found enough cause to arrest Garcia's boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Hernandez. He was arrested on the same charges.                 

Garcia's bail is set at $500,000.

