Mistrial declared in case of SAPD officers who forced their way into man's home in 2020

The former officers' defense has argued the traffic violations suspect they were following was evading arrest, saying they had a right to enter his home.

SAN ANTONIO — The judge overseeing this month's excessive force trial centering on two former San Antonio police officers declared a mistrial on Friday, the sixth day of arguments.

The development came after the judge heard new evidence from experts who were set to testify that one of those officers, Thomas Villarreal, didn't use excessive force when he entered the home of a traffic violations suspect, Eric Wilson, on Jan. 16, 2020. Authorities said Villarreal and Carlos Castro kicked Wilson's door down before assaulting him.

Prosecutors spent the week arguing Wilson was not actually pulled over by police, and he wasn't confronted by Villarreal and Castro until he was in his driveway. They said he went inside and told officers they don't have a warrant.

The former officers' defense attorneys, meanwhile, have said Wilson was evading arrest even before the officers arrived at his home, saying they had a right to follow him.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

